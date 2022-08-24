BLOOMDALE — The 75th Annual John and Jessie Bechstein Family Reunion was held on Aug. 14 at the Bloomdale Community Center with 75 people in attendance.
Marilyn (Roe) Roller welcomed everyone to the reunion. Stanley Wilhelm offered the dinner prayer, followed by a potluck lunch.
Roller presided at the business meeting. Darline Weaver read the minutes of the 2021 Reunion.
From August 2021 to August 2022, there were:
1. 1-15-21 Charlie Wade Wagner to Cory and Alizabeth Wagner
2. 2-1-21 Connor Alex Bechstein to Alex and Megan Bechstein
3. 4-29-21 Avery Jolynn Dauer to Blake and Kendra Dauer
4. 5-14-21 Parker Ryan Richards to Ryan and Natalie Richards
5. 6-29-21 Riggs Robert Lee to Tyler Burris and Michael Lee
6. 9-20-21 Theodore Richard Eyer to Joe and Mackenzie Eyer
7. 3-21-22 Mila Quinn Shank to Preston and Marissa Shank
8. 8-13-22 Tayum Rose Bechstein to Lauren Bechstein and Greg Gibson
1. 11-13-2021 Timothy Charles Koch married Rebecca Albers
2. 05-07-2022 Heidi Ann Bechstein married Tracey Sehnert
Roland Hunt (“Rollie” “Buddy”) March 18, 2022
Jessie Mitchell John Smith (“Smitty”) April 8, 2022
Sharon Lee Bechstein (“Cookie”) May 16, 2022
Marian May Spitler Grimm August 8, 2022
The Chinese auction had a donation collection of $304. The general collection had a total of $431.
The children of Carl and Gertrude Bechstein will be the host for next year. The 76th Annual Bechstein Reunion will be held at the Wood County Fairgrounds on the last Sunday of August at the women’s building.
The family will sponsor two catch a pigs at the 2023 fair.
The traditional bingo game was played, The day’s activities ended with ice cream and desserts.