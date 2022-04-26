Bowling Green City Schools hired from within for its new elementary principal.
Michel Bechstein, currently middle school assistant principal, has been hired as Kenwood Elementary principal, starting Aug. 1.
He takes over for Kathleen Daney, who in February announced her intent to retire at the end of this school year.
The school board approved the hiring 5-0 at its Tuesday meeting.
Bechstein, who was the only internal candidate, was given a three-year contract with a base salary of $82,000.
He took over as middle school assistant principal in July 2017. He previously had been a high school business education and technology teacher for four years.
“Michael has completed the cycle,” said Superintendent Francis Scruci.
His dad was a Kenwood graduate, he is a Kenwood graduate, his kids were Kenwood graduates and now he will fill the role of principal.
“We couldn’t be more excited. He’s earned respect throughout the district as assistant principal and is just generally a great person,” Scruci said.
“I suggested him right from the get-go,” Daney said.
Bechstein attended the meeting with his three children and wife.
Also at the meeting, the board:
Approved the fifth-grade outdoor education camp at Camp Michindoh for Sept. 26-30.
Accepted the resignations of Taylor Mutti, middle school language arts; Emma Stumpf, middle/high school band; Nicholas Luttrell, middle school intervention specialist; Sherri Ballard, Crim Elementary intervention specialist; Gustina Pennese, preschool; and Melissa Carrillo, secretary for Teaching & Learning.
Gave continuing contracts to Shawn Kiss and Margaret Convery, both high school math; Katlin Dasher, second grade; Kristen Instone, kindergarten; and Lauren DeVries, third grade, all at Conneaut Elementary; and Margaret Kalmar, fourth grade at Crim Elementary.
Employed Jayden Stanton and Amanda Remaklus, both for middle school math; and Krista Kerin as secretary at Conneaut Elementary.
Transferred $1,289,653.63 in Rover pipeline receipts from the general fund to the capital projects fund.
Accepted 5,919 in gifts, including $1,200 for snacks, $1,020 to the high school DECA, $500 to the middle school seventh grade science program; and $500 to the drama club
$725 donated to after prom will be returned as the event has been canceled due to lack of interest
Approved a trip by BGHS DECA students to the DECA International Career Development Conference this month in Atlanta, Georgia.