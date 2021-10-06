Chris Dauer gives wagon rides right before the rain set in during Heritage Farm Fest at Carter Historic Farm Saturday afternoon. Visitors were able to experience a free community event and celebrate the harvest at Carter Historic Farm hosted by Wood County Parks. Carter Historic Farm is a working cultural heritage farm interpreted to the Depression Era.
