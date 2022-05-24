Beat the heat with summer movies at the library. Join the Wood County District Public Library for our summer movie series at 2 p.m. in Meeting Room C at the library, 251 N. Main St. All movies are rated PG or PG-13.

The schedule:

June 3 - “Jurassic Park”

June 17 - “The Hunt for Red October”

July 1 - “Mission: Impossible”

July 15 - “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”

July 29 - “The Princess Bride”

Registration is required. To register, call 419-352-5050, email woodref@wcdpl.org, or register online at wcdpl.org.

0
0
0
0
0