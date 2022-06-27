The weather this summer has been warm to say the least. I know we here at the library have been experiencing it through outdoor family playtimes and other outdoor programming. I love these summer days for a lot of reasons, but sometimes the heat of the season can get a little stifling.
Of course, if you’re simply looking for a safe, welcome space to sit in the air conditioning and take a break from the heat, the library is a great place to visit. But, if you’re looking to get away from the sun while also having a good time, there are plenty of things to explore at the library.
For families, we have plenty of indoor programming options. Every Monday we have Monday Morning Movies, where kids can watch their favorite movies about ocean-dwelling characters. We also have Snacks for Kids every weekday at 3 p.m. in the Children’s Place, where kids can grab a free snack in partnership with Connecting Kids to Meals. For our Summer Reading Program: Oceans of Possibilities, we also have programs about water coloring, a visit with the Toledo Zoo, and a Pout-Pout Fish Party to celebrate our 1000 Books Before Kindergarten graduates.
For adults and people of all ages, we have plenty of activities and spaces at the library waiting for you. Friday Flicks takes place most Fridays with some of our favorite movies and blockbuster hits. You can also stop by the second floor of the Bowling Green Library to check out our collection of puzzles held in the Puzzle Swap, explore library resources like digital media and genealogy research with our helpful and informative librarians and, of course, browse our vast collection to read in our well-lit reading spaces and study areas.
To learn more and register for programs for all ages, visit wcdpl.libcal.com/calendar/events. Explore the library today to cool off and discover something new.
Nevius is communications & marketing specialist at Wood County District Public Library.