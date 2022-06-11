TONTOGANY – Cheryl Jones said she knew as early as high school she wanted to be a teacher, but she wasn’t sure she would ever coach — especially not volleyball.
Jones has taught health and physical education at Otsego High School for 38 years and was varsity volleyball coach for 35 years. She will retire at the end of the month.
She went to Ayersville High School where she was involved in music and participated in track and basketball, and she loved history – so she was torn as to what she would teach.
Jones did not like volleyball in high school because it wasn’t exciting enough, but she said she fell in love with it in college, where she saw how it should be played. She attended Defiance College for two years and then finished at Bowling Green State University.
Coaching volleyball still was not on her radar.
“My mind was never thinking volleyball. I mean, it was thinking basketball, track and tennis,” she said. “Not in a million years would I have ever said I was going to coach volleyball.”
Many people have the notion if you’re good at a sport, you’ll make a natural coach. Jones does not buy into that theory.
She knew it would be important to watch some of the very best and read about them – but not necessarily in volleyball. She studied the coaching style of former UCLA basketball coach John Wooden and recently retired Duke University basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski.
“I read about great people. … In my mind, while I’m building all of this, I just think just coaching something, probably basketball.
“Then when it shifted to volleyball, I started watching films and buying VHSs and DVDs and finding areas where’s there are camps I can go watch and meet coaches.”
She also rubbed elbows with college coaches by working summer volleyball camps.
“Between reading what I could read and watching what I could watch and talking to people … you come up with a formula that seems to work for you.”
With Jones as the head coach, the Knights were 485-320 overall and 330-160 combined in the Suburban Lakes League and the Northern Buckeye Conference. Otsego won 10 league championships and 16 sectional championships in that span.
The biggest victory was in 1992 when Otsego won a title, defeating Springfield Kenton Ridge, 15-2, 17-15 in the state championship game.
Jones also coached varsity softball and varsity basketball during her tenure at Otsego.
She stays in touch with many of her past players, attending weddings and sending Christmas cards.
Her advice to new coaches is find your own way.
“You’ve got to be who you are,” Jones said.
She is cutthroat on the badminton court and said she has only lost to a handful of men in the last 38 years and never to a woman. Jones said she is wise in her strategy and knows what her limitations are.
Jones did her student teaching at Otsego in 1981, with Ron Grimm’s science class at the junior high in Grand Rapids. Her physical education internship was with Randy Donald.
Otsego Junior High School Principal William Hale called her and asked if she’d be interested in doing any coaching.
She said he told her it would be for volleyball, and when she asked when she would start, he said “yesterday.”
She taught physical education at Weston Elementary for two years. On her days off, she would sub at the high school and work the night shift at the Children’s Resource Center in Bowling Green.
Jones served as head volleyball coach at Otsego in 1984 and 1985 and then went to Elmwood in 1986, where she also taught at Portage and Bloomdale elementaries.
Jones said she thought she was having a heat stroke when, during a field day at Portage, she saw then Bowling Green High School Principal Bob Nicholson walking toward her.
He wanted to know if she’d take the place of Ann Titus, who taught health and physical education and was retiring. That was in 1987.
She started to coach Otsego’s varsity volleyball that year and was the head coach until 2019. During those years, she continued to teach health and physical education.
“I was the only teacher who had every single student,” Jones said.
She also has taught the children of those early students.
She has continued to teach hands-on first aid and CPR, as well as units on stress, domestic violence, drug abuse and human sexuality, including sexually transmitted diseases.
“I’ve always taught first aid. That’s never not been part of the curriculum.”
Past students have used the CPR skills learned in her class with family members and at work.
“There are certain things I want them to know for life,” she said. “I think that’s why so many kids bought into it. They weren’t able to say they were wasting their time learning this because it’s something I’m never going to use.”
She soon added an advanced health class for seniors to offer certification in first aid, CPR and AED.
She has invited speakers to talk about organ donation, death and dying and suicide.
“I feel very, very blessed. I have loved my job. I love being a teacher. I will miss being a teacher,” Jones said.
The last eight years have been tough, with her sister being diagnosed with cancer and passing away. Jones also has lost an aunt and grandmother and her brother was hospitalized with an aneurysm and also passed away.
She still takes care of her mother in Defiance.
“I do not want to waste any more time grading papers,” Jones said. “I want to spend my time … with the next chapter. I want to get up when I want to get up. I want to do what I want to do.”