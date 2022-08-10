As soon as my eyes open each morning, I give thanks for the air going in and out of my lungs. Another day – I am alive. God still has a purpose for this timeworn gal. So, I pray for my family, friends, neighbors, coworkers, and humans around the globe; some I know and most I don’t know.

My spouse next to me is alive but he works the night shift so the mornings belong to me and my dog. Yes, I am thankful to have the undisturbed mornings to myself.

