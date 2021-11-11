PERRYSBURG — The Perrysburg Schools Board of Education is looking for people to serve on a Facilities Assessment Committee.
At its Oct. 18 board of education meeting, Perrysburg Schools announced plans to create the committee. The mission is to address the following:
• More students in the district due to more development in city and townships.
• Older buildings, including four school buildings that are between the ages of 40-60 (Frank 64, Toth 68, PJHS 57 and Woodland 42), and the Commodore (90 years old), which need updates and repairs beyond regular upkeep.
• The community doesn’t want to pay any more taxes than it has to.
• Elementary schools’ boundaries have created a patchwork quilt of attendance areas.
• Portables are being used at the high school and all elementary schools except Toth.
The application is open to the public and may be accessed at the following link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/M56ZHBD.
The FAC will be comprised of business leaders, community members, employees, parents/guardians and students. The team will be charged with reporting findings to the board of education. The school district will select members of the FAC from applications received by Nov. 19 at the board of education offices, 140 E. Indiana Ave., either by completing a form and physically returning it, filling out the form online via the school district website or emailing a completed form to thosler@perrysburgschools.net.
Selections will be announced at the Dec. 7 board work session.