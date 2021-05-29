WHITEHOUSE — The annual Julie’s Fitness Studio Cherry Fest Run to benefit Nature’s Nursery will be held June 11.
The event again welcomes all runners and walkers and has some added fun to make it a little more wild. The run will take offer traditional competitive race options or a family fun walk with some of the Nature’s Nursery animals along the path.
The Cherry Fest Run has been part of the annual Whitehouse Cherry Fest for several years.
“We love seeing the NW Ohio community out and being active. The Cherry Fest Run has always brought out the best competitive runners in the community as well as children, adults and families who just want to walk the route for exercise and camaraderie” said Julie Westenfelder, owner of Julie’s Fitness Studio.
The June 11 event kicks off at 6 p.m. with the Wild 1K Walk. Walk participants will meet several of the Nature’s Nursery Education Ambassadors along the walk route. The $7 tickets for this walk also include participation in the Kids Fun Run starting at 6:30pm.
The 5k and 10k runs begin at 7 p.m. The course will start at Whitehouse Park, 6751 Providence St., goes through Blue Creek Conservation Area in Nona France Park, through parts of farm country, and finish in the center of downtown.
Nature’s Nursery is inviting all participants of the run or guests that are coming out to watch, to bring supply donations of paper towels, canned cat food (meat/puree), baby food, shelled pecans or almonds (unsalted) and dry cat food.
To sign up online for all races scheduled as well as receive further information on race start times and other events happening, visit runsignup.com.
If someone is unable to make it to the event but would like to still donate they can do so at natures-nursery.org.