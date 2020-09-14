WHITEHOUSE — Nature’s Nursery is recruiting all competitive and creative critter lovers to grab their hammer and nails and just wing it. Battle Of The Birdhouses will give local individuals or teams the opportunity to build the coolest birdhouse on the auction block.
With so many traditional fundraisers canceled this year, and the busiest year ever for Nature’s Nursery Center For Wildlife Rehabilitation, Battle Of The Birdhouses is a fun multifaceted campaign with several ways to get involved and help raise money for a local non-profit.
Build a birdhouse: Grab your scout troop or challenge the family next door. With just a few requirements to work around the sky is the limit! All birdhouses will be auctioned online and the one that sells for the highest price WINS a prize pack and bragging rights! Registration is required by Tuesday and can be done at: https://www.natures-nursery.org/events/2020/9/2/battle-of-the-birdhouses
Buy a birdhouse: The birdhouses will be available through a virtual auction Oct. 18-24. Watch the Nature’s Nursery Facebook page and website for the link to launch.
See the birdhouses in person: All of the finished birdhouses will be on display Oct. 12- 24 at Route 64 Pub And Grub in Whitehouse.
Battle of the birdhouses dine in event: Come out to Route 64 Pub And Grub for a dine in fundraiser to end the birdhouse battle on Oct. 24 4-7 p.m. In honor of the last day of birdhouse bidding, Route 64 Pub And Grub along with Nature’s Nursery will have food and fun for everyone.
For more details contact Allison Schroeder at aschroeder@natures-nursery.org.