It was almost a normal work year for Ben Batey.
Last year, Batey was named chief health officer at BGSU after being the Wood County health commissioner.
Batey said the work was similar for both jobs.
“It was a little bit of a switch in title, but a lot of the work was almost the exact same,” he said.
Batey spent the last year focusing on combating the coronavirus for BGSU and Wood County. He worked with the Wood County Health Department and the Wood County Hospital to monitor the virus.
Throughout last year, Batey answered questions about the virus and helped in getting the resources BGSU needed to stay safe from the virus.
Accomplishing each of those tasks was a challenge. Batey said it was a challenge to get information about the virus. With very little known about it, it took time to research what would be the best way to prevent the spread of COVID.
Batey also said it was tough to get the resources when they were needed. He said once testing was in high demand, it was hard to get the necessary equipment to satisfy the demand. The same problem happened once the vaccine started to come out.
“Every time it felt like we were working against the amount of resources that we needed to respond,” Batey said.
Despite these challenges, Batey was happy with the outcome last year at BGSU. He said he thinks the community handled the pandemic well.
Throughout the year last year, some universities around the country had to shut down again from COVID outbreaks. BGSU was able to stay open all year. Batey said he had no issues with students breaking the university’s COVID protocol.
He also said the partnerships with the health department, hospital and the city helped in achieving their outcome.
“There were no conflicts whatsoever. We were always on the same page in making the best decisions for our community. That’s why we had the outcomes that we did,” Batey said.
Batey said he was proud that he and the university strengthened those relationships this year. Together, they were able to get the necessary resources and make the right decisions to battle COVID.
Batey believes these relationships can help in getting resources for future health projects.
“It brought us to work together in a closer fashion than we ever had in the past. I think we’re going to be able to carry that forward to benefit a lot of other future health initiatives,” he said.
This year, Batey will continue to oversee the health and wellness division at BGSU. Batey said he will continue to make sure students get access to quality health care services on campus and continue to improve these services.
He said this year, he is going to focus on how the university can help students with their health after going through the pandemic.
“We are going to focus on how we can get back to healthy habits. Throughout the pandemic, I think we all probably fell out of our normal healthy routine and picked up some negative health habits,” Batey said.
This includes making sure there are enough resources for the counseling center to help students with mental health issues.
Batey said he is looking forward to seeing the students in person. Last year, Batey was asked to drop into classes to answer any questions the students may have. They were all over Zoom, but Batey still enjoyed talking with the students.
He also worked with students on the COVID dashboards and the testing. Batey said the contact tracing team at BGSU was mostly made up of students. He also worked with students in person when testing was available on campus. The rapid testing was done through the Medical Laboratory Sciences program on campus.
“When I would be on site, I would be getting to interact with them directly on these real world skills that they’re going to be able to take forward and utilize in their careers,” Batey said.
Batey said he will have a contact tracing team to update the COVID dashboard this year.
With BGSU returning to in-person classes, there will be a possibility of restrictions in the classroom. Batey said if the COVID cases start to increase during the year, they will start to impose restrictions until the case numbers reach a level that satisfies the university.
Batey said he encourages students to pay attention to the information that he or his department sends out. The university is mindful of the Delta variant and Batey wants the students to be aware of what is going on while on campus.
Batey said he wants all students to be able to have a real college experience. In order to do that, Batey urges students to get vaccinated if possible. He said a highly vaccinated population is the “biggest key” to a worry-free fall.
“There’s still some health areas where we’re all in this together and we can work together to make sure we are successful this next academic year.”