Case Bateson, of Rudolph, has been awarded a scholarship from the Ohio Harness Horsemen’s Association.
Bateson, the son of Steve and Terri Bateson, is a graduate of Bowling Green High School. He is enrolled to begin classes at the Ohio State University ATI-Wooster this fall, pursuing a degree in Equine Production and Management.
Bateson’s father is the current president of the Ohio Harness Horsemen’s Association.
Bateson says his ultimate career goals is to own his own stable and drive and train horses for a living.
The Ohio Harness Horsemen’s Association awarded eight scholarships, totaling $15,000, to college and postgraduate students for the 2020-21 academic year.
The OHHA Scholarship is available to graduating high school seniors and students enrolled in a degree or certificate program. Graduate students are eligible if they are enrolled in a harness racing-specific graduate or professional-level program.
The scholarships are based on academic merit and financial need and must be used towards the cost and expenses directly related to coursework and a degree being pursued at a college or university. In addition, the applicant or their parent must be an OHHA member.
The Ohio Harness Horsemen’s Association is a non-profit organization serving Standardbred horse owners, breeders, trainers, drivers, and fans who participate in the sport of harness racing in the Buckeye State.