PERRYSBURG — Learn about outdoor recreation from specialists who will share their adventures, tips and tricks. These Wood County Park District programs are geared towards adults and are free and open to all. Registration is required by visiting wcparks.org, or calling 419-353-1897.
Base Camp Adventure Speaker Series is held at the W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road.
Following the Footsteps of Indiana Jones – Michael Campbell, Thursday, 8:30 p.m.
From an early age, Campbell knew his passion was in archaeology. Although his profession has much less whip-cracking, monkeys and gun-play than initially expected, his trained eye has led him across the country to interpret the stories of those who came before us through what they’ve left behind.
An Introduction to Boondocking – Craig & Heather Spicer, Jan. 2 7-8:30 p.m.
Car camping is one thing, but car camping without connection to water, sewer, or electricity and outside of a designated campground is a rewarding adventure like no other. Join the Spicers as they share their planning, logistics, evolution of their rig and lessons learned along the way from Utah to Maine.
How to Spot the Great Grey Owl – Jim Witter, Feb. 3, 7-8:30 p.m.
A second grade report on the Belted Kingfisher changed it all for the park district’s program coordinator, Witter. Join him as he regales in stories of his birding adventures in the U.P. and shares birding wisdom to use on your next outdoor experience.
Masks are required.
Program registration and more information can be found at wcparks.org.