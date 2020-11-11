TONTOGANY – Otsego High School students are learning how to open a savings account and get hands-on customer service skills.
Sun Federal Credit Union, in partnership with the school, has created a space where students can open a bank account, and deposit and withdraw money.
“The purpose is to help financially educate young people so that they make good financial decisions,” said Jennifer Compton, director of business development with Sun.
Every Tuesday, someone from the credit union is near the “bank,” located in a room off the Commons area. It is open during lunch times. Students attend to the cash drawer as bank tellers.
“We’re teaching them the business side,” Compton said. “They have to count out a drawer, they have to run it, they have to balance it.”
Students can make deposits to their savings accounts – which can be set up on site or online — or make withdrawals if necessary.
The idea was introduced at Otsego after a similar situation was noticed at Clay High School, Compton said.
Ashley Severt, who teaches business at Otsego, is friends with the teacher at Clay and said the topic of financial education also comes up at a lot of business education conferences.
They are really emphasizing savings accounts to encourage students to keep from spending all of their money, Compton said.
“We have high hopes that it’s going to be a success,” said Jessica Vollmar, the family consumer science teacher at the school.
The family consumer science and business programs are satellite programs of Penta Career Center.
On the first day it opened in September, there was one savings account opened. Since then, there have been five, Vollmar estimated.
Vollmar said her intent is to teach and inform the kids about the importance of banking and making deposits and protecting their finances.
The seven students selected to be tellers are planning careers in finance or business, she said.
“We chose who we wanted, and they still had to go through an interview process with Sun Federal,” Vollmar said.
Compton said they wanted students who were serious about learning the ins and outs of finance and willing to be a mentor to help their peers.
Senior Brayden Timko said his involvement in the program stemmed from an interest in dealing with money and running businesses.
“I think getting this experience with finances and being able to run a bank is a great opportunity and experience for me,” he said.
He wants to go into business or finance in college.
“I think getting this hands-on experience will help me greatly,” Timko said.
Zach Canterbury, another senior, said the position will look great on a college resume, showing he chose to do this in high school and get experience handling financials.
He hopes to major in criminal justice in college and said he has opened an account to deposit his salary.
Compton said they teach students at Clay about debit cards and credit scores but have not started yet at Otsego due to coronavirus concerns.
The intent was to promote it at the elementary and the middle school as well, but the decision was made to keep it at the high school online due to the coronavirus, Vollmar said.
“I would love to see a kindergartener start to make weekly deposits and by the time they are a senior have a significant amount of money in their account and be able to see that money grow,” she said about her goal with the program.
The goal next year is to expand to the middle school and elementary.
“My hope is to expand the financial education … so at least through this they can have some kind of banking account, have some kind of secure financial future for when they leave Otsego and ready to go into the workforce,” Severt said.
“We really do want the students to go off to college at least with an understanding of student loan debt and bills and that’s not free money, and having a savings account gives you peace of mind as you grow older,” Compton said.