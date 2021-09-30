Tag, Bowling Green community, you’re it.
A hundred Bowling Green High School band members will be participating in Tag Day on Saturday, canvassing neighborhoods for cash and canned goods.
Bruce Corrigan, marching band director, said the band will hold its seventh Tag Day, which is a fundraiser for the band and also helps out Brown Bag Food Project, a community food pantry.
“I appreciate the fact that the community has been so supportive of us, but I also want the students to support the community,” Corrigan said. “It’s important for our students to understand that we contribute to society.”
The students and community connect during Tag Day, Corrigan said.
“It’s been good for our kids because a lot of the people, in addition to being generous and giving donations, they’ve also told stories about why they love the band.”
Corrigan is in his 31st year of teaching and said that the band has done a Tag Day since 2015. There was not one last year because of the pandemic.
Those who contribute will receive a sticker or “tag” that they can display in a window or on a vehicle, he said.
In past years, the event has raised between $3,000 and $7,500 for the band.
“We have some specific needs,” Corrigan said. “The big one is we’re taking a trip to Florida, pandemic allowing, in March, and that will cover some of our expenses.”
On the way to Disney World in Orlando, the band is planning a stop in Tennessee for a quick clinic with David Holsinger, a band composer, Corrigan said.
They will also spend time at the Kennedy Space Center, Cocoa Beach and Universal Studios.
“We have several things planned and we want to make sure we’re able to fund that,” Corrigan said.
The high school band has 105 members. They will be joined on Saturday for Tag Day by the eighth graders.
They’ll be noticeable, wearing their band uniforms around the Bowling Green neighborhoods, Corrigan said.
From 9:15 a.m.-4 p.m., band members will be collecting donations and non-perishable items for the Brown Bag Food Project. Last time, Corrigan said a truckload of food was delivered to the pantry, which is run by a former band student.
“It’s been really nice to get back in the swing of things again,” he said, adding that the band has been playing at football games, performed at the Wood County Fair this summer and had a “much more normal band camp.”
They were also part of the Defiance Band Spectacular, its 50th celebration, with six bands and fireworks.
“We’re looking forward to the holiday parade coming up in Bowling Green,” Corrigan said.
The band will also have an indoor marching concert on Oct. 20 in the Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. The middle school concert is on Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. These concerts are free and open to the public.