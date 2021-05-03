LIBERTY CENTER — The Ballet Theatre of Toledo will premiere Nigel Burgoine’s ballets, “Meema the Lemur Becomes a Ballerina” and “Pinocchio” as a double feature on the big screen at The Field of Dreams Drive-in Theater on May 15 starting at 8:55 p.m.
“Meema the Lemur Becomes a Ballerina” brings Burgoine’s children’s book to life with a commissioned score by local artist David Jex. Inspired by a trip to the Toledo Zoo, Meema tells the story of a lemur with balletic qualities that fulfills her dreams of becoming a ballerina and saves the day at a Music Under the Stars concert. (One Act, 45 minutes)
“Pinocchio” is the tale of a boy made of wood, who magically comes to life on the condition of always telling the truth or his nose will grow longer. In his adventures Pinocchio discovers the world is filled with good and evil. The kind-hearted Jiminy Cricket befriends Pinocchio and shows him the value of friendship and honesty. The ballet is accompanied by Jex ’s original score. (One Act, 45 minutes)
For more information call Ballet Theatre of Toledo at 419-861-0895 or visit www.ballettheatreoftoledo.org.