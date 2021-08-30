Sue Harder, Bowling Green, won Best of Show for her peach pie at the Pemberville Free Fair.
In the children’s competition, Leona Simpson, Monclova, won Best of Show for her decorated cupcakes.
Keiko Cochran and Karen Korn, both of Pemberville, won honorable mentions for their entries.
Adults who took first place include Chris Budke, Pemberville; Linda Curtis; Lori Frymire, Rossford (with three different entries); Lisa Boyer, Pemberville; Diane Ward; Diana Bechstein, Weston; Sue Harder, Bowling Green; Caren Simpson, Monclova (for three different entries); Maddie Finley; Harley Donnelly, Gibsonburg; Stephanie Altstadt, Weston (for two different entries); Yvonne Patton, Oregon; John Krochmalny, Sylvania; and Sarah Wammes, Perrysburg.
Children who took first place include Mia Ellis, Pemberville; Chloe Baker; Leona Simpson, Monclova (for two different entries); Emma Altstadt, Weston; Lauren Schuerman, Pemberville; and Pearl Entenman, Waterville.