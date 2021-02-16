Schmidthorst College of Business at BGSU appoints Dr. Sung Bae as Fred E. Scholl Endowed Chair in Finance and Insurance
Sung C. Bae, chair of the finance department, has been appointed Fred E. Scholl Endowed Chair in Finance and Insurance at the Bowling Green State University Schmidthorst College of Business
The Fred E. Scholl Charitable Foundation provided the Schmidthorst College of Business with a gift of $1 million to establish the Endowed Chair of Finance and Insurance. The Scholl Foundation, created in 1997 after the passing of Cleveland businessman Fred E. Scholl, is a private, grant-making foundation whose primary mission is to support education and human services initiatives. It has donated substantial resources to qualified charitable organizations, the most significant of which have been college scholarships.
Spencer Seaman, who earned his business degree in accounting in 1979, has served as the investment adviser of the Scholl Foundation, while Bernie Karr, who graduated in 1969 from the College of Education, has been the foundation’s president.
“We are pleased to appoint Dr. Bae the Fred E. Scholl Endowed Chair. He is an exceptional and well respected scholar and leader,” said Ray Braun, dean of the Schmidthorst College of Business.
“Education has been one of the strongest components of the foundation. The trustees of the foundation believe this investment in quality business education will pay dividends, including enhancing the already outstanding reputation of the Schmidthorst College of Business, for many years to come,” said Karr, chairman of the Fred E. Scholl Charitable Foundation
“I am extremely honored to be appointed as the first Fred E. Scholl Endowed Chair in Finance and Insurance,” Bae said. “On behalf of the department of finance, I am very grateful to the Scholl Foundation, Spence Seaman and Bernie Karr for supporting our finance and insurance and risk management programs through this endowed professorship. Both of our programs have experienced significant growth over the past several years, and I am confident that the Fred E. Scholl Endowed Chair professorship will make a tremendous contribution to further the growth and recognition of BGSU’s Finance and Insurance programs. My deep appreciation also goes to Dean Ray Braun and Provost Joe Whitehead for selecting me as the first recipient of this endowed professorship.”
The Schmidthorst College of Business is among the top 1% of business programs in the world and is ranked as the 29th best public undergraduate business program in the United States. Learn more at http://www.bgsu.edu/business.