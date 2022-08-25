The Wood County Committee on Aging Inc. will hold a Back to the Wild event at Wooster Greenon Sept. 1 at 1:30 p.m.
Attendees are welcome to park in the Wood County Senior Center parking lot on South Grove Street. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy this presentation.
Back to the Wild is a licensed Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Castalia. Their primary mission is to rehabilitate and ultimately release into their natural habitat injured, orphaned and displaced wildlife. Through this work, Back to the Wild aims to educate and foster in children and adults an awareness, appreciation, and respect of the natural world.
Back to the Wild will bring along a wide variety of amazing animals to discuss and delight you with. They teach about the birds of prey found in this area of the United States as well as their impact on the environment. They will also include fun facts and tidbits about reptiles, amphibians, insects and mammals, and information about habitats and life histories. Many injuries wild animals sustain due to human impact are completely preventable.
In the event of rain, this event will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 126 S. Church St.