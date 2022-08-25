Senior Center 2021

File. A board members tour the new Wood County Senior Center Building.

 Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune

The Wood County Committee on Aging Inc. will hold a Back to the Wild event at Wooster Greenon Sept. 1 at 1:30 p.m.

Attendees are welcome to park in the Wood County Senior Center parking lot on South Grove Street. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy this presentation.

