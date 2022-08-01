As summer creeps into fall, you may be planning for many things: grabbing those back-to-school supplies, drafting up lesson plans, or looking at your class schedule for the coming semester. No matter what age you or your loved ones may be, back-to-school season is quickly approaching and we here at the library are preparing for it. As you get ready to go back to school or prepare the children in your life to do so, remember the many free library resources you have with your library card.

For children and teens, we have parent, student, and educator resources on our website and in person at the library. Online, we have databases and information like the Ohio Tree Identification guide, science project help and Worldbook online. Our knowledgeable librarians are also available to help with library assignments, books for classrooms, and virtual visits with a WCDPL Children’s Place Librarian. For more information on resources for kids and teens, visit wcdpl.org/parent-teacher-student-resources or contact the Children’s Place at 419-352-8253 or [email protected].

