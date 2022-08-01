As summer creeps into fall, you may be planning for many things: grabbing those back-to-school supplies, drafting up lesson plans, or looking at your class schedule for the coming semester. No matter what age you or your loved ones may be, back-to-school season is quickly approaching and we here at the library are preparing for it. As you get ready to go back to school or prepare the children in your life to do so, remember the many free library resources you have with your library card.
For children and teens, we have parent, student, and educator resources on our website and in person at the library. Online, we have databases and information like the Ohio Tree Identification guide, science project help and Worldbook online. Our knowledgeable librarians are also available to help with library assignments, books for classrooms, and virtual visits with a WCDPL Children’s Place Librarian. For more information on resources for kids and teens, visit wcdpl.org/parent-teacher-student-resources or contact the Children’s Place at 419-352-8253 or [email protected].
In partnership with America Reads, Bowling Green State University, and Connecting Kids to Meals, students can get homework help this fall while having a snack at the library. Look for forthcoming information about this and other programs this fall on our social media and our website at wcdpl.org.
For college students, we have plenty of databases with great information alongside assistance from our helpful Information Services librarians on the second floor of the library. Online, we have research databases like the American and English Literature Collection, Business Source Premier, Consumer Health Complete, EBSCOhost Databases, Literary Reference Center, and more. If you need help with local history, academic, or other research, you can also contact our librarians at 419-352-5050 or [email protected].
Programs for adults that can help you continue your education or learn a new skill are also available. Penta Career Center is hosting free GED classes at the library every Wednesday at 9:30 am. Additionally, we’re hosting a series of computer basics workshops perfect for people who want to learn more about their computer or how to better use technology.
Of course, if you need a break from homework or the schoolyear, we also have fun puzzles, programs, reading suggestions and eMedia resources for you to take a breather. Don’t forget these important resources this back-to-school season/
Nevius is communications & marketing specialist at Wood County District Public Library.