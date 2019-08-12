Back to school event at Thayer is Saturday

On Saturday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Bowling Green and Otsego schools will hold a Back to School 2019 event.
The event is free and will be held at Thayer Honda, 1255 N. Main St.
Posted: Monday, August 12, 2019 2:59 pm
