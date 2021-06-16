Chris Dauer, right, and John Franks plant corn Monday afternoon on the property of the Carter Historic Farm just north of Bowling Green. The two were using tractors from 1939 and an open pollinate corn seed to plant, common for the 1930s-era farm.
