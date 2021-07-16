NORTH BALTIMORE — The North Baltimore Garden Club in conjunction with the Good ‘Ole Summertime Festival will hold their annual Flower Show on July 31, 2021 at the North Baltimore Public Library Community Room. Doors will be open from noon-5 p.m.
All gardeners are invited to enter specimens into the competition.
Specimens will be collected at the Community Room on July 30, 5-7 p.m. and again on July 31, 9-10 a.m. The Community Room will be closed from 10 a.m.-noon for judging. Entries must be picked up between 5-6 p.m. after the show unless arrangements are made at the time of drop-off.
This year’s categories are as follows:
Houseplants Outside planters and hanging baskets Fairy gardens
Floral arrangements: miniature less than 6 inches, large greater than 6 inches
Specimen flowers, foliage, and plants: annual, perennial and rose.
Entry blanks along with official category specifications and requirements are available by contacting Tracy Cotterman at tcotterman@gmail.com or can be picked up at the library and NB Nutrition.