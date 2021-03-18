Bowling Green High School’s graduation will be back at the Stroh Center this year.
Superintendent Francis Scruci, at Tuesday’s board of education meeting, proposed holding the ceremony outdoors.
“Having been a part of outdoor graduations, those ceremonies are one of a kind,” Scruci said.
But after getting feedback from students and parents since making that suggestion, the decision has been made to stay with the initial plans for the Bowling Green State University venue.
In a Thursday email, Scruci said there was concern about moving the date of graduation and the decision was made to keep the ceremony on June 6 at the Stroh Center.
“Graduation is a ceremony every student looks forward to from the time they go to school, and it’s one the parents look forward to,” Scruci said at Tuesday’s meeting.
A parade through town was held last year after the pandemic closed schools in March.
While it went well, “it does not replace an in-person ceremony,” Scruci said.
He then recommended an outdoor ceremony at the football stadium be held June 4, a change from the June 6 date which is on the district calendar. An outdoor ceremony takes into consideration the coronavirus restrictions and allows an open-air event, he said.
An outdoor ceremony would have allowed the district to accommodate more family members, too, Scruci said. The costs associated with continuing the ceremony at the Stroh, as in years past, also nearly doubled, he said in his email.
“Please believe that our thought process was coming from a good place,” Scruci said, and thanked those who reached out and shared their perspectives.
“We heard those concerns and will forge ahead with our original date, time and location for the Class of 2021 to be recognized in what has become the most difficult year and a half any class has ever endured.”
He said during his proposal Tuesday that the cost of the Stroh Center is getting to be cost prohibited.
Also at the meeting, the board:
• Learned there remains a need for substitutes and paraprofessionals.
“This is a big problem. It is a problem every day since we returned to hybrid,” Scruci said.
The board did pass a resolution to allow the hiring of substitutes who do not hold a post-secondary degree.
• Employed Michele Wolf as the new athletic director, to start Aug. 1 with a base salary of $75,000. She was given a contract through July 1, 2024.
She has been athletic director at Fostoria Schools since 2014 and has coached at Fostoria and at Otsego Local Schools.
Connor Rogowski also was made head hockey coach with a salary of $6,338.
• Accepted the retirement of Melanie Garbig, executive director of pupil services, effective Aug. 1.
• Accepted donations of $1,000 from Lubrizol for the middle school science Olympiad team; 1,600 masks valued at $8,000 from BG Sews for Health for teachers, staff and students; and hand sanitizer valued at $6,000 from Kroger.