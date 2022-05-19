PERRYSBURG — Perrysburg High School’s Yellow Oak Club will be holding the BabyU Bash, a carnival on the Commodore Schoolyard, 140 E. Indiana Ave., on Saturday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
The carnival will have game booths, a snack booth, a silent auction, music, a 50/50 raffle through Exchange Club, face painting, arts and crafts and a raffle for game winners. Music will be supplied by PHS student and Yellow Oak member Bella Aromas.
The event is open to the public.
It is a fundraiser for Baby University, which strives to educate, strengthen and support urban families; to equip parents for the vital role they play in their child’s development and education; and to empower their journey to self-sufficiency from cradle to purpose.
Learn more at https://babyutoledo.com/.