Award-winning Lake Erie photo

“Summer Sunrise at the Lake,” a photo by Kelly Chalfant, Perrysburg, is one of the Life on Lake Erie contest winners. The photo contest’s goal was to capture the day-to-day lives of the people, plants and animals that live and thrive in the Lake Erie watershed. Winning photos are featured in the Commission’s traveling Lake Erie Photo Gallery that will be exhibited at destinations along the shoreline beginning in Spring 2020. Photographers were recognized by the members of the Ohio Lake Erie Commission at its Wednesday meeting at the Black River Landing in Lorain.