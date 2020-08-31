Bowling Green High School Treasurer Cathy Schuller has been presented an award for excellence in financial reporting in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles and compliance with applicable laws for the fiscal year 2019. It was signed by Keith Faber, state auditor. Only 8% receive this award. Schuller is pictured with Auditor of State representative Lori Brodie; Christine Kempf, assistant treasurer; Nick Whittaker, accounts payable; and Kate North, payroll.
