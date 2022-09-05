Nationally acclaimed novelist and mystery writer, Robin Yocum of Galena will be the speaker at the luncheon meeting of the Bowling Green Kiwanis Club on Thursday.
Yocum is a 1977 Bowling Green State University graduate in journalism and was a placekicker for former Falcon football coach Don Nehlen. The Edgar-nominated author is a native of Brilliant, OH and is known for his fiction set in the Ohio River Valley.
After 11 years as an award-winning feature and investigative writer for the Columbus Dispatch, Yocum worked for Battelle before forming Yocum Communications, a public relations and marketing consulting firm.
His books have been named Book of the Year by USA Book News and on the Barnes & Noble bestseller lists for adult mysteries. He was recently described by one literary critic as “one of the most talented and graceful writers working in America today.”
He will be discussing his career as a writer and his latest book, “The Sacrifice of Lester Yates.”
Yocum will also appear at the Wood County District Public Library on Thursday at 2 p.m.