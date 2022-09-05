Nationally acclaimed novelist and mystery writer, Robin Yocum of Galena will be the speaker at the luncheon meeting of the Bowling Green Kiwanis Club on Thursday.

Yocum is a 1977 Bowling Green State University graduate in journalism and was a placekicker for former Falcon football coach Don Nehlen. The Edgar-nominated author is a native of Brilliant, OH and is known for his fiction set in the Ohio River Valley.

