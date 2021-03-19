PERRYSBURG — Way Public Library’s Mystery March will wrap up on Wednesday with children’s author Tracy Barrett leading a virtual discussion about her book series “The Sherlock Files” at 4 p.m. via Zoom.
Registration is open online at waylibrary.info or by calling the library at 419-874-3135, extension 116. All ages are invited to attend.
The author of more than 20 books for children and young adults, Barrett has published nonfiction, historical fiction, mysteries, fantasy, time travel, myth and fairy-tale retellings and contemporary realistic novels.
Way’s book clubs for 8- to 12-year-olds have been reading and discussing Barrett’s “The 100-Year-Old Secret” this month. “The 100-Year-Old Secret” is book one in “The Sherlock Files” series chronicling the adventures of the fictional Holmes kids, descendants of the great detective himself, as they attempt to solve his casebook of unsolved mysteries. It is followed by “Book Two: The Beast of Backslope,” “Book Three: The Case That Time Forgot” and “Book Four: The Missing Heir.”
There will be a question-and-answer session at the end of Barrett’s talk. Drawings will be held for five signed books for those in attendance.
Kids can pick up a free mystery craft kit at the library through the end of March. It includes a top-secret assortment of craft supplies, and children are encouraged to use their imaginations to create whatever they like. Craft kits may also be picked up via a curbside appointment for contactless delivery. Curbside appointments can be made at waylibrary.info.
For more information about Tracy Barrett’s author visit, call 419-874-3135, ext. 116.