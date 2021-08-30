Joshua Auten is excited to be the student voice on the Bowling Green State University Board of Trustees.
Auten’s two-year term starts this year and will end in May of 2023. He is ready to take on this new experience for him.
“This is certainly such a unique role. To be able to represent the student body like this, I never had a role like this and I’m super excited for the learning experience,” Auten said.
Auten grew up in Pickerington, with twin sisters who are a year younger than him. Each Auten sibling took their own path. Joshua majors in finance and accounting, one sister plays softball at Akron and the other sister studies dentistry in Columbus.
Auten said he chose BGSU because the opportunities to get involved were here. He also said the Schmidthorst College of Business and it’s programs appealed to him.
He thought the college of business was the best option to help gain the skills he needs for his career. They would also help him find a career that is suitable for him.
“From the moment I stepped on campus, I knew this was the place I could go far and stand out,” Auten said.
So far, the third-year student has taken advantage of the opportunities the university has given him.
For the Schmidthorst College of Business, he is a student ambassador, dean scholar and peer leader.
Auten is also involved in the Marvin Center for Student Leadership as a student leadership assistant. He is also the president of his fraternity, Alpha Tau Omega.
In his spare time, Auten participates in speech and debate, men’s club volleyball and is in multiple finance clubs.
Each of Auten’s leadership roles has led him to becoming the student member on the board of trustees.
Auten said he knew the previous undergraduate trustee. The trustee told Auten he would be a great fit for the job.
Auten also said he was always interested in the position. After doing more research on the position, he applied for the position and was appointed shortly after.
He is excited to be able to represent his peers in front of an important group of people at the university.
“You really get to represent all of the undergraduate student body to the board of trustees, which is the highest governing position at the university,” Auten said.
Auten wants to represent the student body in front of the board. His main goal is to talk about the issues that matter to the students.
“What are the things that students are looking for here on campus? What do they want as a part of their experience? Just sharing that student piece with the board,” Auten said.
He also said he expects to have difficulties in balancing his responsibilities as a board member and being a student.
Outside of time management, Auten is working on separating his personal life from his role on the board.
“My role is to not push my agenda or push the issues that are important to me. It’s to push the issues that are important to all of my peers,” he said.
Auten is also looking forward to learning from this experience.
He said he wants to build relationships with all of the board members. Each brings his or her own experience to the board and Auten hopes to learn from them.
Auten has already seen the work the board does this summer. He said the board has done a great job on planning out how to push the student experience at BGSU past the pandemic during their summer sessions.
This experience can be overwhelming for anyone. Auten said President Rodney Rogers and Provost Joe Whitehead have reached out to him to make sure he is comfortable in his new position.
Auten is aiming to make a difference on the board.
“I hope to be able to provide the students of BGSU with the effective voice that they need. And be able to, hopefully, provide a student voice that is going to change their experience in a positive manner throughout the next few years.”