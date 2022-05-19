PEMBERVILLE — The Pemberville Children’s Theatre Workshop will hold auditions for “The Spell of Sleeping Beauty” at the opera house, 115 Main St.
They will be Saturday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and Sunday from 2-4 p.m.
This is for children between the ages of 7-16, who can read and work well with others. Be prepared with a monologue or reading at least 30 seconds but no more than 1 minute in length.
The production will be Aug. 5-7.
Applications will be available at the opera house during auditions or download at www.pembervilleoperahouse.org
For more information call Carol Bailey at 419-419-9645 or email carol@pembervilleoperahouse.org.
The Pemberville Children’s Theatre is happy to announce that after a 2 year hiatus due to CoVid, we will present The Spell of Sleeping Beauty by a special arrangement with Pioneer Drama.
The director of this summer’s production will be Rebecca Schmidt of Perrysburg. Production dates will be Aug 5, 6 and 7.
The Pemberville Children’s Theatre Workshop is made possible through the Gale and Marlyn Williamson Performing Arts Fund.