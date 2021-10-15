PERRYSBURG — Way Public Library Library and the League of Women Voters of the Perrysburg Area welcome Brook Price, interim assistant superintendent of Perrysburg Schools, on Tuesday at 7 p.m. for Topical Tuesdays.
The presentation will focus on the work of the Perrysburg Schools District Safety Committee and Parent Safety Task Force. Information on preventative measures implemented, crisis response, and meeting the mental health needs of students will be shared.
Price received a bachelor’s degree in special education and a master’s degree in educational administration from Bowling Green State University. She has worked in education for 21 years. The first seven years of her career, she served as an intervention specialist in Texas, Indiana and Ohio. Upon moving to Perrysburg, she worked four years as a special education coordinator, a year as the interim director of pupil services, six years as principal at Woodland Elementary, and is now in her third year as assistant superintendent.
This presentation will be in person. Registration is required and seating is limited.
COVID or Cold?
As part of the Mercy Health Better Living Speaker Series, Dr. Dilnoor Patti, MD will present COVID or Cold? on Tuesday at 2 p.m..
She will discuss the similarities and differences in coronavirus versus a common cold and help to make sense of the symptoms of each illness.
This educational presentation is free and will be in-person in the Mercy Health Activity Center on the main floor of the library. Required registration with limited seating closes three hours before the beginning of the program.
Reel Opinions presents “Muhammad Ali”
On Thursday at 2 p.m., Way and WGTE present an episode of “Muhammad Ali.” This Ken Burns documentary explores the life of the boxing champion.
This program is free and open to the public. Registration is required and seating is limited.
Register online for programs at waylibrary.info or by calling 419-874-3135 ext. 119.
Masks are now required for all indoor Way programs.