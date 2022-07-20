Lauren Gorcz

Perrysburg High School senior Lauren Gorcz spoke to the school board on Monday about wanting to take the American Sign Language IV class, which is not scheduled to be offered this fall, but is needed for her bilingual certification.

 Photo by Roger LaPointe/Sentinel-Tribune

PERRYSBURG — The national teacher shortage is hitting specialty classes hard, and at Perrysburg High School that means the final American Sign Language course has been dropped, with students unable to get certifications.

Perrysburg senior Lauren Gorcz, and her father Damon Gorcz, spoke to the school board on Monday about wanting to take the American Sign Language IV class, which is not scheduled to be offered this fall, but is needed for her bilingual and honors certifications in the language.

