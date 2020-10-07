PERRYSBURG — Perrysburg Schools Foundation will host a town hall meeting on Thursday from 7-8:30 p.m. via live streaming on Facebook and PSF TV (http://www.perrysburgschoolsfoundation.org/psf-tv.html).
The event will feature a panel and presentation focused on the Perrysburg Schools permanent improvement levy renewal on the Nov. 3 ballot.
The community is encouraged to participate by watching the event (live or afterward) as well as by submitting questions for the panel. Any member of the community may submit a question about the levy renewal by calling Rachel Zickar at 419-874-9131 ext. 2156 by the end of today. The organizers will do their best to answer all questions. questions may be combined for brevity and/or edited for clarity.
