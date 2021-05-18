Did you know beneficial earthworms are relatively new to North America? Native earthworms all but disappeared more than 10,000 years ago, when glaciers from a Pleistocene ice age wiped them out. New earthworms began entering North America as early as the 1600’s with the first European settlers. They crossed over in root balls or the dry ballast of ships. So, does this mean the common earthworms we are familiar with are not native?
As gardeners, we understand that earthworms, are important allies in creating a soil ecosystem that is conducive to growing flowers, vegetables, turf, shrubs, trees or any type of plant. Deep dwelling earthworms such as common night crawlers, create tunnels, which allow air and water to reach plant roots. Their castings, or excrement, help enrich the soil by adding nutrients such as phosphorous, calcium, nitrogen and magnesium
Recently, an invasive species of earthworm, the Asian Jumping worm (Amynthas spp.), also known as snake worms or crazy worms for their quick, crazed-like movement, have gardeners in Ohio anxiously turning their soil in search of this earthworm which is more destructive than helpful to those who tend the soil.
These invasive species of jumping worms from eastern Asia (there are several different species) arrived on the West Coast of the United States more than 100 years ago and were documented in New York in the early 1900’s. As disruptive and unsettling as the past year has been, the Asian Jumping worms started appearing in Central Ohio gardens last summer. There were several dozen positive identifications from locations throughout Franklin County.
Asian Jumping Worms have been identified in recent years in locations throughout the Upper Midwest and Northeastern United States. Wherever they have been found, they have degraded soil quality by voraciously devouring organic matter at the top of the soil, leaving large amounts of telltale castings, which look like used coffee grounds. Because these worms live and feed at the top of the soil, they are not effective at deep aeration of the soil and create too much pore space, drying out the soil in the heat of the summer. Additionally, these worms create a loose seedbed making it difficult for plant roots to be established and leaving the soil more susceptible to erosion. The worms have also been observed to feed on roots of young plants.
The negative effects of these worms are magnified on the forest floor where they quickly devour layers of leaf litter needed to create humus to build topsoil and provide a medium for native plants to germinate. Fewer native plants will result in reduced food supply for wildlife and insects and can lead to reduced biodiversity of Ohio forests.
Identifying Asian Jumping worms may be easier by examining their behavior than their color or size, as they writhe quickly and constantly in large masses. Their movement is more like that of a provoked snake than that of other slow-moving earthworms. While similar in size to other earthworms, the Asian Jumping worm is brown to grey in color with a distinctive smooth white band (clitellum) that encircles the body near the head.
Unlike beneficial earthworms, Asian Jumping worm adults do not survive the winter. Rather, their eggs overwinter in the soil in cocoons about the size of a pencil eraser with adults appearing in early summer.
Much is unknown about the long-term effects of these worms. Until effective research-based control strategies are developed to keep populations of this worm in check, gardeners should closely examine soil, compost, wood chips, and other soil amendments they move on or off their property. Learn how to identify these worms and educate your gardening friends and neighbors so they too can identify these worms. If you do find these worms on your property, never share plants or soil with other gardeners.
To understand and track the presence of these worms, Ohio State University has developed a reporting site where Ohio gardeners can document locations of suspected populations. To report suspected locations and upload photographs of the Asian Jumping worm, refer to this website: