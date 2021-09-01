As summer draws to a close, the thought of the impending school year fills both children and parents alike with fear.
Parents: Dear Lord, please don’t make me be a teacher again. That last pandemic almost killed me.
Children: Dear Lord, please get me a new teacher. That last one was horrible and would never leave my house.
When I was in grade school, I too had fears about the school year starting. My fear was not so much related to academics, because I was a fairly good student, particularly in English and writing.
My fear was always related to gym class. Things like dodge ball, rope climbingand the Virginia Reel were activities that would have me hyperventilating the night before gym class.
I was not athletic. It’s a scientific fact that kids who are not athletic are lucky if they can hold a No. 2 pencil without spraining a wrist. That’s why I always asked my mom to buy No. 1 pencils. They’re lighter.
My physique was extremely thin and gangly, my mental acuity was inattentive, (I could day dream with the best of them … even at night), and my commitment to team goals was … squirrel!
So when it came time to choose teams in phys-ed, I would just sit on the gym floor, arms around my knees, counting the tiles in the ceiling until everyone had been chosen. Then I would get up and slink over to the team who had the last pick. They welcomed me with turned backs and mumbles of, “Great … we’re gonna lose again.”
But the worst was doing that rope climbing thing in gym class. That rope went clear up into the stratosphere. I swear, I couldn’t see where it ended because of the clouds. And there were guys in gym class who could pull themselves up with just their arms, no legs.
Every fiber of my being, arms, legs, ears and toes squeezed a death grip on that rope as I began my climb. Of course there was a safety mat beneath it, but if you fell the 75 or so feet onto that half-inch thick mat, you could still shove your head deep within your shoulders. I fell once, about 2 1/2 feet. I got a compound fracture of my ego.
Life is not easy for a kid who is puny. But you get used to it. You fill your thoughts with images of you standing on a podium, accepting a Pulitzer Prize, or a Nobel Peace Prize, or an Academy Award for your role as a puny kid whose dodge ball head injury turned him into a literary savant.
You daydream that someday, all those athletic types who aimed that dodgeball at your head are now hobbling around with bad knees and hip replacements from their athletic lives while I am still hiking mountains and biking trails with all of my original body parts. Ain’t Karma great?
And you should see my writing hand. My wrist is huge and I can now pump a No. 2 pencil with ease and dexterity. Eat your hearts out athletic types.
I guess my point for parents and children alike, is that we are all afraid of something and we are all good at something. You may not be the best teacher or athlete, but keep looking for what you’re good at and concentrate on that.
School is starting. Relax, you’ll be fine, and if things get a little worrisome, you can always daydream about … squirrels!
