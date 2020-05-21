The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce Business Council Project Team is looking for a piece of artwork to honor the recipient of the 2020 I Love BG Award.
They are offering an opportunity for artists who have ties to the Bowling Green Community to submit photos of their piece, along with a description of the inspiration behind the artwork and how it is representative of the culture of the Bowling Green community.
Pieces may be of any medium, but sizes are limited to 12 inches x 18 inches for 2-D or 6 inches x 6 inches x 10 inches for 3-D.
The artwork should be inspired by a love of Bowling Green and can be representative of, but is not limited to, places of historic value or public interest, events and community. Judging will be conducted by the chamber’s Business Council Project Team and will be based on interpretation of the work.
Mary Hinkelman, executive director of the BG Chamber of Commerce, said that she wanted to open this up to artists who have ties to the community.
“Our hope is to acquire a piece that is inspired by a love of the BG Community and be meaningful for the recipient of the I Love BG Award,” she said.
The I Love BG Award was established in 1988 to recognize an individual or organization for their efforts in increasing the visibility and promotion of the City, and improving the quality of life for Bowling Green residents. This Award will be presented at the Chamber’s Mid-Year Meeting on July 15.
Deadline for submissions is June 15.
For specific details and to submit artwork for consideration, go to bgchamber.net/annual-awards.