TOLEDO — The Toledo School of the Arts will be taking a different approach to graduation this year.
While they traditionally utilize the Valentine Theatre in downtown Toledo for the in-person ceremony, coronavirus has forced the community school to celebrate their seniors in a more creative way.
Over the last few weeks, TSA will be hand-delivering diplomas to the homes of each member of the senior class.
“We feel horrible that we are not able to gather this year to honor these amazing students” said Doug Mead, director of TSA, “This allows us an opportunity to personalize the experience while also ensuring the health and safety of everyone involved.”
Videos of these presentations, along with videos of each student walking across the stage of the Attic Theatre located at TSA, will be compiled by TSA Alumna, Megan Sciarini Smith (TSA class of 2006) into a virtual presentation.
Students, staff and family members will then have an opportunity to gather at the Sundance Drive-In Theatre in Oregon on Monday at 10 p.m. to view the commencement together.
“I am incredibly grateful to all the TSA staff and alumni who have given so much of their time and talents to make this possible,” Mead said. “This is not the commencement we anticipated providing at the beginning of the year, but we felt these students deserved every opportunity to celebrate this once-in-a-lifetime event together.”