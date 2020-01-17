Artists sought for 50+ Shades of Grey exhibit

Bowling Green Arts Council’s 50+ Shades of Grey exhibit will feature the work of artists who are 50 years of age or older.
The show will be held Feb. 21-March 26 occur February 21st through March at the Wood County Senior Center, 305 N. Main St.
Posted: Friday, January 17, 2020 10:01 am
Bowling Green Arts Council’s 50+ Shades of Grey exhibit will feature the work of artists who are 50 years of age or older.
The show will be held Feb. 21-March 26 occur February 21st through March at the Wood County Senior Center, 305 N. Main St.
Posted in Community, Senior on Friday, January 17, 2020 10:01 am. | Tags:
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-5620
Bowling Green, OH
419-354-9090
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4611
Bowling Green, OH
© Copyright 2020, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]