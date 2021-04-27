Downtown Bowling Green S.I.D. and the Bowling Green Arts Council partnered together to host the 29th annual Art Walk that took place virtually this year. Artists living within 50 miles of Bowling Green were eligible to participate with 27 submissions in total.
Artists entered to win first, second and third place based by popular vote. Winners will receive Downtown Dollar gift certificates that were donated by the Downtown Bowling Green S.I.D.
The first place winner is Steven Ingraham (who will receive $200) for his painting titled: B-17 JJ-Z. Final Mission over St. Nazaire. This was was sponsored by Everyday People Cafe.
The second place winner is Jocelyn Williams (who will receive $100) for her drawing titled: Breath of Fresh Air, which was sponsored by Aardvark, A Three Cord Company.
The third place winner is Penny Mourray-Bee (who will receive $50) for her painting titled: California dreaming, which was sponsored by Main Street Ace Hardware.
In celebration of the announcement of winners, a virtual musical component was included in the virtual show through Tim Concannon with The Hump Day Revue. The musical component is now on https://downtownbgohio.org/art-walk-1, as is the artwork.
“I’m not only impressed with all the artists involved, but also with the community participation of over 500 votes as well. They should all be very proud,” said Tony Vetter, director of Downtown Bowling Green S.I.D.
The event is featured at https://downtownbgohio.org/art-walk-1 for the coming weeks.