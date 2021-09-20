WHITEHOUSE — Nature’s Nursery Center for Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation knows that the hardest part about loving wildlife is understanding that you can’t take it home — unless it’s on canvas.
Art and Animals Presents Owls will be held Sept. 25 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Butterfly House at Wheeler Farms at 11455 Obee Road. Nature’s Nursery Education Director Jamie Forbush will provide education about Owls and have Einstein the screech owl in attendance. Local artist Mary Jane Erard will then lead participants in painting their very own owl with watercolors and pastels.
Art and Animals is a quarterly series offered by the Whitehouse based non-profit to integrate the beauty of wildlife with various art mediums to increase interest and understanding of featured wildlife species. Led by retired teacher and art enthusiast, Joe Szafarowicz, Nature’s Nursery has created this series of workshops to raise funds for the organization and raise interest in learning about animals, art, nature and habitat preservation.
Each workshop will feature a different wild animal presented by a local expert along with an artistic project lead by a local artist. The first Art and Animals was held in July. That sold-out workshop included turtles and sculpting as the featured species and artistic medium. The 20 attendees got to see various turtles up close and learn all about them from a local turtle expert.
“We are excited for this upcoming Art and Animals Presents Owls workshop” said Allison Schroeder, Nature’s Nursery executive director. “The attendees of the first workshop gave us rave reviews and loved seeing the animals up close. Being able to take home their art of the animal makes the day a great memory for a family activity.”
Tickets are $40 per person and include all supplies, certificate of completion, and educational take home material. All children must be accompanied by a paid adult. Tickets can be purchased through the Nature’s Nursery website at www.natures-nursery.org/events.