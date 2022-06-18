PERRYSBURG — Come to the Way Public Library on Thursday at 7 p.m. for a historical and cultural re-examination of piracy and its implications for understanding Great Lakes’ history presented by Ellen Kennedy from the National Great Lakes Museum.
No parrots or peg legs are included just a healthy dose of thievery, mutiny and other unsavory tales. Way’s summer reading theme of Oceans of Possibilities was the inspiration behind including this presentation in the library’s summer adult program schedule.
Kennedy is the education and visitor experience director for the National Museum of the Great Lakes. She has a bachelor’s degree in history from Clemson University and a master’s degree in history and museum studies from the University of North Carolina Greensboro. She worked at several historic sites before joining the staff of the National Museum of the Great Lakes in June 2015.
Admission is free and open to the public. For more information, call 419-874-3135 ext. 119 or visit waylibrary.info.