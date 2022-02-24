Expect the snow to start falling today around 2 p.m., according to a morning update by the Wood County Emergency Management Agency.
Significant snow should start between 5 and 7 p.m. and begin tapering off by 6 a.m.
Based on National Weather Service information, the heaviest snow will be between 7 p.m. and 3 a.m. and there will be just under 3 inches of accumulation.
What to expect:
· Winter Weather Advisory for all of northern Ohio and northwest Pennsylvania
· 2 to 4 inches of snow expected for Northwest Ohio
· 1 to 3 inches of snow expected for north central and northeast Ohio