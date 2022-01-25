The fall armyworm (Spodoptera frugiperda ) is a non-native moth where the larvae caused a devastating problem for some residential and commercial lawns last August and early September.
Lawns were totally stripped of grass leaving dead areas in its wake. Those who noticed the damage occurring early enough purchased synthetic pyrethroid pesticides to control the pest.
Those with damaged lawns needed to irrigate their lawns in hopes of complete recovery. Between the pesticides and the cost of water control of this insect became expensive quickly.
To add insult to injury, those who needed to reseed their lawn found the cost of grass seed either tripled, over last year, or could not find the seed at all.
This species of armyworm has a very low tolerance for cold temperatures and lacks the ability to go into diapause. Diapause is a dormant state that allows insects to withstand cold temperatures. The insect order Lepidoptera includes the families of butterflies and moths.
The mourning cloak butterfly (Nymphalis antiopa) exists in a type of diapause called freeze susceptible. It avoids freezing in much the way that automobiles do, by adding anti-freeze. This butterfly replaces the water in its body with antifreeze compounds called cryoprotectants. Cryoprotectants-super cools the mourning cloaks bodily fluids and tissues allowing it to survive cold temperatures.
The good news here is though the nonnative fall armyworm (Spodoptera frugiperda ) is a moth, not all butterflies and moths can go into diapause. The extremely low temperatures recently experienced throughout Ohio have assured us that the fall armyworm is definitely dead.
Common names of insects can become very confusing. The Common armyworm, Mythimna unipuncta, is native to Ohio. However, it is a problem in the spring and not the fall. The common armyworms are residents to Florida but can make their way north traveling in air currents in the spring. These armyworms are normally pests of corn and wheat crops and rarely cause issues to turfgrass.
The burning question now is: Will the fall armyworm be a problem again this summer?
Last year a southerly flow of air from Texas transported fall armyworm moths some 500 miles in 24 hours. These moths arrived late July or early August. Eggs were laid and hatched causing extensive damage to residential and commercial turf and some golf courses. They also caused some damage to agricultural forage crops containing alfalfa.
Dr Dave Shetlar, Ohio State University landscape faculty emeritus entomologist, gives his prediction about the fall armyworm infestation by looking into his crystal ball for 2022: It depends. He went onto say, it all depends on the weather, air flow and southern populations next summer.
History has taught us that armyworm outbreaks rarely occur year to year, but his thoughts are we are dealing with new weather patterns.
Shetlar is also a bit concerned that this fall armyworm outbreak may have been caused by a genetic adaption in the population. This would help explain the shifts in food preferences and activity.
He will be listening to his southern colleagues in June and July to monitor what they are seeing, which may suggest if we will get another big influx of this pest this year.