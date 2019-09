Area schools average ‘C’

State Report Cards were released Thursday.

Schools and districts report information for the Ohio School Report Cards on specific measures within six broader components. The components are Achievement, Progress, Gap Closing, Graduation Rate, Improving At-Risk K-3 Readers and Prepared for Success. Schools and districts earn letter grades on each of the six components, most of the individual measures and an overall rating.

To calculate the overall grade, when all six components have letter grades, the weighting that each component contributes is as follows:

• Achievement 20%

• Progress 20%

• Graduation Rate 15%

• Gap Closing 15%

• Improving At-Risk K-3 Readers 15%

• Prepared for Success 15%

A breakdown of what the categories mean:

Achievement represents the number of students who passed the state tests and how well they performed on them.

Gap Closing shows how well districts and schools are meeting the performance expectations for all students, especially the most vulnerable populations of students, in English language arts, math and graduation. It also measures how well schools are teaching English learners to become proficient in English. The measure compares the academic performance of each subgroup against the expected performance goals for that subgroup.

Progress looks closely at the growth that all students are making based on their past performances. Grades are given for all students, gifted students, lowest 20% of students in achievement and students with disabilities.

Improving At-Risk K-3 Readers looks at how successful districts and schools are at getting struggling readers on track to proficiency in third grade and beyond. Third Grade Reading Guarantee Promotion rate information also is found here.

Graduation Rate looks at the percentage of students that is successfully finishing high school with a diploma in four or five years.

Prepared for Success looks at how well prepared students are for all future opportunities, whether training in a technical field or preparing for work or college. It measures college entrance exam remediation-free scores (ACT/SAT); an honors diploma; an industry-recognized credential or group of credentials worth 12 points. Bonus measures include Advanced Placement test scores, International Baccalaureate test scores and College Credit Plus credits.

For an explanation of the report cards, go to https://education.ohio.gov/getattachment/Topics/Data/Report-Card-Resources/Report-Card-Guide.pdf.aspx.