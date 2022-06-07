Several area high school juniors will be attending Buckeye Boys State, which starts Saturday and runs through June 19 at Miami University in Oxford.
Founded in 1936, Buckeye Boys State is the largest Boys State program in the nation with an attendance of over 1,200 young men annually, representing nearly 600 Ohio high schools, several online high schools, and the home-schooled community.
The American Legion Buckeye Boys State program is sponsored by the Ohio American Legion, the largest veterans organization in the State of Ohio.
The boys learn about city, county and state government through a non-partisan objective education approach.
The Bowling Green American Legion Post 45 is sending four boys. The sponsors were Paul C. Ladd VFW Post 1148, Bowling Green Exchange Club and the Knights of Columbus from St. Aloysuis Catholic Church.
Sam Hise, who is the son of Ken and Donna Hise, attends Bowling Green Christian Academy. He is involved in Teen Pact, student council, quiz bowl and worship team.
Edison Eschedor attends Bowling Green High School. The son of Scott and Bethany Eschedor, he is the BG FFA president. He is also involved in Otsego Outdoors Club, Wood County Junior Fair Board, Livestock Unlimited 4-H Club, Hope Lutheran Church and Carteens. He works part time for Jim Palmer Excavating and bowls.
Jacob Baumgardner is the son of Julie Baumgardner and attends BGHS. He is involved in football, wrestling, track and field, and Christian athletics. He volunteers for the board of elections and with the youth wrestling program. He helps on the family farm.
Mathias Drumm is the son of Andy and Laura Drumm. He is involved in varsity tennis and soccer and the band at BGHS. Outside of school he is a Boy Scout, youth tennis coach and church youth group member.
Jackson Krueger is the son of Karen Krueger. At BGHS, he participates in cross country, track and DECA. He works at a dealership and volunteers for the parks. He is also a Boy Scout.
Troy-Webster American Legion Post 240, based in Luckey, is sending two boys.
Justin Hefflinger is an Eastwood High School student attending Penta Career Center. He is enrolled in the criminal justice program, where he carries a 3.75 GPA, and has attained the rank of sergeant. He is a member of the Wood County Sheriff Explorer Post. His studies also include College Credit Plus classes. He works part time. He is the son of Dana Hefflinger.
Adam Stolar attends Eastwood and is enrolled in College Credit Plus classes. He is a member of Christ’s Church in Bowling Green. He plays in the Eastwood High School marching and concert bands, and is on the quiz bowl team. He was recently recognized for academic achievement at school and has placed several times at the state level in the Math Kangaroo USA International Math Competition. He is a second year ZOOTeen volunteer at the Toledo Zoo. He is the son of Bill Stolar and Michelle Shipman-Stolar.
The Albert Bowe American Legion Post 338 in Bradner will sponsor two juniors.
Gaven Rathburn attends Lakota High School and is the son of Dawn Haubert. He is active in the Teen Leader Corps and also volunteers. He wants to become a better public speaker and join the Navy and become a JAG officer.
Garrett Ziegler, son of Lindsay Ziegler, attends Elmwood High School. He is a leader in 4-H and FFA.