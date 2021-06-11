Wood County high school juniors will be attending Buckeye Boys State, set for June 13-20 at Miami University, Oxford.
The program is an eight-day hands-on experience in the operation of the democratic form of government, the organization of political parties and the relationship of one to the other in shaping Ohio government.
American Legion Post 45 Bowling Green is sending three delegates from Bowling Green High School.
Aaron Partin, Bowling Green, is the son of Kelly Pheneger and Matthew Partin. His activities include cross country, track, Model United Nations and French Club. Outside of school, he is in Wood County 4-H and volunteers with WBGU/WGTE, Firefly Nights, East Toledo Storybook Festival and the Conneaut Elementary Ice Cream Social.
Matthew Stevens, Bowling Green, is the son of Bruce and Kim Stevens. He is a Life Scout and works at McDonald’s. At school he is involved in football, track and lifting.
Cole Bechstein is a senior, who missed out on Buckeye Boys State last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. He is the son of Jennifer Bechstein, Bowling Green. His activities include Model United Nations, FFA, tennis and 4-H. He is a member of Christ United Methodist Church, Portage.
Eastwood High School students are also attending.
Troy-Webster American Legion Post 240 is sending Zachary Buehler, Pemberville. He is the son of Patrick and Laura Buehler. At Eastwood High School, he golfs, plays basketball and is a member of Key Club, Student Council and National Honor Society. He is a tutor and caddies for Inverness Club in Toledo.
Jacob Gallant, Bowling Green, is the son of Matt and Mindy Gallant. He is an Eastwood FFA member and plays football. He is a member of Boy Scout Troop 358, Explorer Post 8700 and Four Leaf Clover Kids 4-H.
Gracin-Paul Pioterk, Waterville, is the son of Greg and Kristy Pioterek. He is a member of the golf team, People Inc. and yearbook.
Cory Jay, Bradner, is the son of Steve Jay. He is on cross country and track.