There is a slight risk of severe thunderstorms in Wood County today. A. severe thunderstorm watch has been issued until 8 p.m. for Northwest Ohio.
A line of thundershowers will likely move through Wood County around 3-5 p.m., according to the Wood County Emergency Management Agency. Storms could produce wind gusts up to 70 mph and hail up to 1-inch diameter and around a half-inch of rain.
Frequent lightning and heavy rainfall could occur with the storm. Tornadoes are also possible. The potential strong wind gusts are currently the primary threat of concern.
In addition to the evening severe weather threat, the heat index during the afternoon will approach upper 90s to near 100 degrees along and west of Interstate 75.