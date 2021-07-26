Vintage baseball tournament plays at Hayes
FREMONT – Vintage base ball teams across Ohio are coming to Fremont to compete in the State of Eight Presidents’ Cup vintage base ball tournament on Saturday and Sunday at fields in Fremont.
The tournament, which brings together teams representing the regions from where each of Ohio’s eight presidents originate, is being played in honor of Sandusky County’s bicentennial. It will take place at Spiegel Grove, the grounds of the Hayes Presidential Library & Museums, and at Naderer Field, 206 Sullivan Road.
Admission is free. Attendees are asked to bring a chair or blanket for seating. Concessions will be offered at Spiegel Grove. The Sandusky County Bicentennial traveling museum also will be at Spiegel Grove.
The tournament will follow the rules of baseball in the 1860s, when it was first becoming an organized sport and spelled with two words. Players are called ballists, and they wear period-style uniforms and adopt the language of 19th-century base ball during their matches, as games were called during the 1860s.
The participating teams are:
Alliance Crossing Rails, representing William McKinley
Tippecanoe Canal Jumpers, representing William Howard Taft
Cincinnati Red Stockings, representing William Henry Harrison
Clodbusers BBC, representing Benjamin Harrison
Cleveland Blues, representing Ulysses Grant
Akron Black Stockings, representing Warren G. Harding
Spiegel Grove Squires, representing Rutherford B. Hayes and James A. Garfield.
Due to the tournament being short one club, the Squires will represent Garfield in addition to Hayes. Garfield and Hayes were political allies.
Celebrate Sandusky County history with fireworks, live music
GIBSONBURG – Celebrate Sandusky County’s 201-year history with fireworks, living history presenters, lives music, ghost stories and more during the Black Swamp Historical Festival on Aug. 13, and Aug. 14, at White Star Park in Gibsonburg.
The festival is part of the county’s bicentennial and is organized by the Sandusky County Bicentennial Committee. It was rescheduled from last summer due to the pandemic.
Admission is free. There will be craft vendors and food trucks.
“I am so excited to bring this old-time history fair to the people of Northwest Ohio,” said John Havens, Sandusky County Bicentennial Committee chairman. “The Black Swamp Historical Festival will have great food and games along with historical performers and many different music acts. Best of all, this whole event has been underwritten and is free, fireworks and all.”
Gates open at 3 p.m. Friday and at 11 a.m. on Saturday. The entrance to the park is off County Road 60.
For updates, visit www.bicentennial2020.org.
Breweries come together for one-day event
TIFFIN — The Seneca County Brewery Tour will take place on Aug. 14 at 3 p.m.
The tour will include stops at the Laird Arcade Brewery, Tiffin Brewery, UrbanWoody Brewery and Hoptometry Brewing Company.
Participants can register at https://tinyurl.com/SenecaBrewTour and will receive information on their starting location via email. Participants will be shuttled around via a Bliss Charters Bus and participating breweries will offer live music and food.
Learn more at www.DestinationSenecaCounty.org.
Monster Jam returns to Toledo
TOLEDO – An action-packed motorsports experience for families returns to the Huntington Center Aug. 27-29. Monster Jam features high-flying action and four-wheel excitement.
Tickets are available on ticketmaster.com.
Toledo fans will witness a fierce battle for the event championship with each athlete tearing up the dirt with gravity-defying feats in 12,000-pound Monster Jam trucks going head-to-head for points in freestyle, the skills and racing competitions.
The all-star truck lineup will feature multiple fan favorites including Tyler Menninga in the legendary Grave Digger, the truck that redefined the phrase “big air” and holds the Guinness world record for the highest ramp jump.
Monster Jam drivers are trained athletes who have mastered not only the physical strength and mental stamina needed to compete, but the vital dexterity to control 12,000-pound machines capable of doing backflips, vertical two-wheel skills and racing at speeds up to 70 miles-per-hour.