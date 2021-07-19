419 SINGS competition seeks music submissions
FINDLAY — Marathon Center for the Performing Arts in collaboration with United Way of Hancock County invites vocalists and bands from the 419-area code to submit a short sample of their music for a chance to participate in the 419 Sings virtual talent competition.
Sixteen finalists will be selected to compete against each other through a virtual platform over a five-week period beginning in September for the chance to win $2,500, a recording studio session with Stone Soup Recording Studio in Maumee and their own live performance at the Marathon center.
There is no cost to submit, and participants must be at least 18 years old and live in one of the 419 area code counties. These counties include Wood, Allen, Ashland, Auglaize, Crawford, Drake, Defiance, Erie, Fulton, Hancock, Hardin, Henry, Holmes, Huron, Lucas, Marion, Mercer, Morrow, Ottawa, Paulding, Putnam, Richland, Sandusky, Seneca, Van Wert, Wayne, Williams and Wyandot.
For detailed submission instructions, visit https://liveunitedhancockcounty.org/419Sings through Aug. 13.
The top 30 performances will be selected by a panel organized by MCPA, United Way and First National Bank the week of Aug. 16. Those 30 performances will then be reviewed by a distinguished panel of industry-connected judges who will select the 16 participants for the 419 Sings competition.
The competition begins Sept. 15, during a Facebook live event, when the 16 finalists and their submissions are revealed, and the public is invited to view and vote for their favorite performance on the United Way website. One dollar equals one vote, and the public may vote as many times as they want. The following Wednesday, the eight receiving the most votes will continue to the next round and the cycle will repeat until the winner is selected on Oct. 13.
All proceeds will benefit MCPA and United Way and its partner agencies.
Model Railroad Show & Swap set
VAN WERT — The Van Wert Historical Society will be sponsoring the 18th Annual Van Wert Railroad Heritage Weekend from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sunday at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds, 1055 S Washington St.
Admission is $6 for adults. Children (12 and under) and Scouts in uniform are free. A two-day admission is available for $8. There will be over 230 table of model railroad/train bargains and several large modular Model railroad layouts, time savers, locomotive races and other displays.
Additional buildings have been reserved for this year. All are handicap accessible. Parking is free.
Republic Town Hall Trot planned
REPUBLIC — The Town Hall Trot is a 5k run and fun walk hosted by the Scipio Republic Area Historical Society on Aug. 7. All proceeds will go towards restoring Republic’s Historic Town Hall.
A free race T-shirt will be included with registration. Registration for the 5k is $25 per runner, and registration for the 1 mile walk is $20 per walker.
The top three male and female 5k finishers in the following age groups will receive a medal after the race: 14 & under, 15-19, 20-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, 70-74, 75-79, and 80 & Up.
The 5k run will begin promptly at 8:30 a.m. Registration will begin an hour prior. Participants wishing to walk the 1 mile course will depart the starting line at 8:45 a.m. Light refreshments will be available after the race.
Museum acquires ‘Baby Dragon’ portable glassblowing furnace
TOLEDO – The Toledo Museum of Art has acquired the “Baby Dragon” portable glassblowing/reheat chamber combination furnace. An innovative hot glass tool, the furnace makes it possible to host outdoor glassblowing demonstrations and design experiences at the museum and offsite, throughout the community.
“The portability of the ‘Baby Dragon’ is very exciting,” said Alan Iwamura, glass studio manager at TMA. “We now have the ability to take the art of glassblowing outside of the Museum and into neighboring communities and beyond. The possibilities for teaching, interaction and engagement with the public are greatly increased by the arrival of this special tool. We look forward to the expanded community outreach that it will provide.”
The “Baby Dragon” can be used to teach both beginner and advanced hot glass students, and functions as a stationary or mobile studio. Powered by propane or natural gas, the furnace is mounted on a heavy-duty base with casters and accommodates a broad range of project sizes. This new furnace will primarily be used off site at community locations.
Purchase of the “Baby Dragon” was made possible by the sponsorship of Majida M. Mourad, in honor of the memory of her mother, Elham Ellie Mourad, with additional support from O-I Glass Inc.